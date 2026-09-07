Yathindra Siddaramaiah visits Lalithadripura Road

Mysuru

Responding to a petition from villagers over the Lalithadripura road being turned into an open garbage dumping ground, Mysuru District Minister and Urban Development Minister Dr. S. Yathindra Siddaramaiah visited the spot and inspected the situation.

Villagers had complained that garbage was being indiscriminately dumped along the Sakalli–Lalithadripura main road near the historic Chamundi Hill, which falls under the Varuna Assembly constituency.

During his visit, Dr. Yathindra observed heaps of garbage dumped along the roadside and questioned officials about the reasons for waste being dumped on the road. The officials were directed to take immediate action to prevent the practice.

The Minister said it had come to his notice that waste was being brought and dumped at the spot from Haranahalli and surrounding areas. A meeting would be convened shortly to discuss the issue and initiate appropriate measures. Action would be taken against those dumping garbage illegally. CCTV cameras would be installed at the location to monitor the area, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found dumping waste on the road.

The Minister also said a meeting would be held with officials of gram panchayats around Mysuru to ascertain why garbage was being dumped along roads and identify a permanent solution to the problem.

He assured that the garbage dumped along the Lalithadripura road would be cleared at the earliest.

Appealing to the public, the minister urged people not to dump garbage and waste indiscriminately in vacant sites or public places and to dispose of it only at designated locations. “Let us all contribute towards building a clean Mysuru by keeping our surroundings clean,” he said, directing officials to take necessary measures.

He further said he was ready to ensure speedy solutions wherever garbage-related problems arose. “Clean cities are the responsibility of all of us. Let us work together in that direction,” he said.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Krishna, taluk officials, Mysuru City Corporation officials, village leaders including Sakalli Basavaraju and Dalit leader Javaraappa, officials from various departments and villagers were present.