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Free training for various competitive exams

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mysuru

The District Employment Exchange and Model Career Centre, under its Study Circle programme, will conduct free pre-examination training for competitive examinations for various Karnataka Government departments.

The 25-day training programme will be held from September 16 to October 17, excluding government holidays, at the Government First Grade College, Siddharthanagar, Mysuru. Training will be provided for examinations conducted for recruitment to various posts, including KAS, PDO, Village Accountant, Agriculture Officer, Commercial Taxes, Forest, Secretariat, Social Welfare, Cooperative Societies Audit, Food and Civil Supplies, Registration and Stamps, Lokayukta, Labour, Tourism, Karnataka Housing Board and Information departments.

Interested candidates can register directly for the free training by contacting the Government First Grade College, Siddharthanagar, Mysuru. For more information, candidates may contact the Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange Office, No. 323, 10th Main, Sanmarga, Siddharthanagar, Mysuru-11, on 0821-2489972, 8762814523, 9964463361, 9986235707 or 8553627547, said K.D. Manjunath in a release.

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