MCC cracks down on tax defaulters

Mysuru:

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to take stringent action against property tax defaulters who have failed to clear their dues for a prolonged period.

A special review meeting was held on Monday under the chairpersonship of MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha, along with Additional Commissioner Veena, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekar, zonal officers, revenue officers and revenue inspectors.

During the meeting, the tax arrears of each ward under the MCC limits were reviewed separately. Officials discussed in detail the action to be initiated against properties whose owners have been continuously defaulting on payment of property tax.

As per government rules and the 2025 State Gazette notification, tax defaulters are required to be served the prescribed first, second and third notices as part of the legal recovery process.

If the outstanding tax is not paid even after the stipulated notices are served, the civic body can initiate further legal action in accordance with the applicable rules, including attachment of the property.

Commissioner Savitha has directed the officials concerned to complete the process of serving notices to all eligible tax defaulters by the end of this month. Officials have also been instructed to closely monitor cases where property owners continue to remain in default despite receiving the notices. The MCC has made it clear that those who fail to pay their dues within the prescribed period will face further action as permitted under the law.

With the civic body stepping up its revenue recovery drive, property owners who have accumulated tax arrears have been urged not to wait until enforcement action begins.

Commissioner Savitha appealed to all property owners who owe property tax to the MCC to clear their outstanding dues immediately and cooperate with the civic body, thereby avoiding legal action. The move is aimed at strengthening tax collection and ensuring that property tax dues owed to the city corporation are recovered through the prescribed legal process.