Mysuru sizzles in September

Temperatures hover around 33–34°C during the day

Shyam Sundar Vattam

Mysuru:

The City of Palaces is sweltering under an unusually harsh September sun, with the mercury refusing to come down even as the monsoon season draws towards its fag end.

With rain making a complete disappearance, Mysureans are being forced to endure sultry afternoons, soaring temperatures and an uncomfortable change in the city’s usually pleasant weather.

According to the seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33–34°C through the week. The minimum is also likely to remain between 19°C and 21°C, offering little respite from the heat during the day.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature touched 33°C, while Monday’s forecast indicated a further rise to 34°C. The mercury is expected to remain at 34°C on Tuesday before hovering around 33°C for the rest of the week.

Feels more like summer

The scorching conditions have come as a surprise to residents who normally associate September with cloudy skies, intermittent showers and pleasant weather after the peak of the monsoon. Instead, the harsh sun has returned with a vengeance, leaving pedestrians exhausted and two-wheeler riders particularly uncomfortable during the afternoon hours. The absence of rain has also resulted in dry roads, dusty surroundings and a noticeable increase in daytime heat.

“The September weather in Mysuru is normally much more pleasant. This year, stepping out in the afternoon itself has become difficult because of the intense heat,” said a resident.

Another citizen remarked, “We were expecting the rains to continue and bring down the temperature. But the skies have remained clear and the sun has been unusually harsh. It feels more like summer than September.”

Why has the mercury suddenly risen?

Weather conditions are closely linked to the failure and uneven distribution of the southwest monsoon this year. With Mysuru receiving insufficient rainfall, there has been a sharp reduction in cloud cover and rain-cooled air.

Normally, frequent clouding and showers during the monsoon act as a natural air-conditioner. Clouds reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the ground, while rainfall cools the surface and the surrounding atmosphere. When rains fail and skies remain clear, the ground receives stronger sunshine, causing daytime temperatures to climb.

The prolonged dry spell has therefore created conditions favourable for greater daytime heating. Dry soil and reduced atmospheric moisture can further intensify the feeling of heat, particularly during the afternoon.

Rain clouds replaced by blazing sunshine

For Mysureans accustomed to the city’s comparatively moderate climate, the sudden spell of heat has been an unwelcome surprise. The forecast suggests that the sultry conditions are likely to continue for at least the coming week, with no major drop in daytime temperatures.

The contrast is stark: instead of September showers washing the city clean and bringing down the mercury, Mysuru is now waking up to clear skies, blazing sunshine and a stubborn 33°C-plus temperature.

For a city that usually celebrates the retreat of the monsoon with pleasant weather, September has suddenly acquired a distinctly summery feel.