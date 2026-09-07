108 ambulance staff threaten mass resignation

CH NEWS

Bengaluru

Employees of Karnataka’s 108 ambulance service have launched a protest over salary revisions, working conditions and other demands, warning of mass resignation if their grievances are not addressed within 15 days.

The employees are seeking annual salary revisions, payment of wages by the seventh of every month, salary determination based on seniority and an end to zone-based salary differences. They have also demanded three-shift operations and rest rooms for ambulance staff.

The protesters have sought Rs 50 lakh compensation for families of employees who die in accidents and a uniform salary structure across zones.

Responding to the proposed mass resignation, Health Minister U.T. Khader said employees were free to raise their concerns but warned that strict action would follow if patients were inconvenienced.

“The government will not remain silent if patients face difficulties because of a strike,” Khader said, stressing that ambulance staff must ensure emergency services continue.

Khader said the government does not directly operate the 108 ambulance service and that the company handling the service is responsible for operations, including payment of salaries. Employees facing difficulties should first approach the company and contact the government if their grievances remain unresolved, he said.

The minister added that if the company failed to manage its workforce effectively, the government could consider awarding the contract to another agency through a tender process.

Khader said ambulance employees were like “brothers” to the government, but maintained that patient safety and access to emergency medical services were the priority.

He warned that immediate action would be taken against employees who participate in a strike and fail to respond to patients’ needs.

108 ambulance demands

15 days — Deadline given by employees

Rs 50 lakh — Compensation sought for accident deaths

7th — Deadline sought for monthly salary payment

3 shifts — Ambulance operation demand

Annual — Salary revision sought

Uniform — Salary structure across zones