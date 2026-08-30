Russia Turns To India For Fuel

Moscow

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries are causing major disruptions in Moscow’s energy supply chain, prompting Russia to deepen its energy trade with India, according to a report.

The attacks have damaged Russia’s refining capacity and increased pressure on Moscow to keep fuel supplies and energy exports moving. In response, Russia has turned to India not only as a major buyer of its crude but also as a supplier of refined petroleum products.

According to the article by Nikola Mikovic, Russia imported more than one million barrels of Indian gasoline during June and July. The development marks a notable shift in the bilateral energy relationship, transforming what was largely a one-way crude trade into a two-way flow of energy products. Such trade could also help reduce India’s trade deficit with Russia.

Before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Europe was the main destination for Russian energy exports. In 2021, Russia supplied 25.8 per cent of the European Union’s oil imports, making it the bloc’s largest oil supplier. Western sanctions and restrictions following the war have since forced Moscow to redirect its energy trade towards Asia.

India has emerged as a central part of that strategy. Its Russian crude purchases have risen from around 84,000 barrels per day before 2022 to roughly 1.8–2.8 million barrels per day recently, making India Russia’s second-largest crude buyer.

The article said India imported $56.87 billion worth of Russian crude oil in 2024 and 2025, with daily volumes averaging 1.8–2.1 million barrels.