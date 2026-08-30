Poor shoes, termite-damaged books raise concerns

Madikeri

Allegations of poor-quality shoes and socks being distributed to students have surfaced at a government school in Kodagu, raising concerns among parents and local residents about the quality of materials provided to children.

Parents alleged that the shoes distributed to students began getting damaged within just a few days of use. They questioned whether the quality of the footwear and other materials supplied to students was properly checked before distribution.

The issue has caused disappointment among parents, who said children should be provided with durable and good-quality essential items. They expressed concern that poor-quality footwear could force families to spend additional money on replacements, defeating the purpose of government support for students.

Another issue reported at the school is the condition of books kept inside one of the classrooms. Several books meant for students were found to have been damaged by termites. The incident has raised concerns over the storage and maintenance of educational materials provided for the benefit of children.

Parents and local residents questioned how books intended for students could be allowed to deteriorate without proper protection. They said educational resources are valuable and should be stored safely so that students can use them throughout the academic year.

The complaints have also triggered questions about monitoring at the school and whether officials are regularly checking the condition of materials supplied to students. Parents have urged the education authorities to inspect the school and verify the quality of shoes, socks and other student welfare materials.

They have also sought immediate steps to protect the remaining books from further termite damage and ensure that usable books are made available to students.

Parents called for accountability if negligence is found during the inspection. They said government schemes intended to support students should be implemented effectively, with proper quality checks and maintenance.

Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to conduct a detailed inspection and take appropriate corrective action to ensure students receive the facilities and educational materials they are entitled to.

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Termites damage school books

Termites destroyed several student textbooks stored inside a classroom, sparking outrage among parents and local residents over poor maintenance. Community members questioned school monitoring and urged education authorities to inspect welfare materials, including shoes and socks, while demanding immediate measures to safeguard remaining resources.