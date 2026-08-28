BESCOM announces power outage across Bengaluru

BENGALURU

Essential infrastructure maintenance frequently disrupts daily life in bustling metropolitan centers, requiring temporary inconveniences to ensure long-term grid stability. Residents across several prominent neighborhoods in the city must prepare for scheduled electricity outages as local utility providers carry out necessary engineering upkeep and quarterly safety checks.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has officially announced a temporary power supply disruption affecting several important areas on August 29, 2026. According to updates shared via the utility provider’s official communication channels, the outages are driven by critical quarterly maintenance tasks and emergency repair works executed by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) across local substations.

The scheduled power suspension will remain in effect for 6 hours, starting from 10:00 AM and lasting until 4:00 PM. The outages will primarily impact neighborhoods situated under the jurisdiction of the Rajanakunte and Kadugodi sub-stations, which service a vast expanse of residential and commercial zones.

Residents and commercial establishments located in Honnenahalli, Singanayakanahalli, Rajanakunte, Marasandra, Chellahalli, and Itagalpur will experience disruptions. Similar interruptions will affect communities in Dibbur, Kakolu, and Bellathur. Furthermore, key eastern technology and residential corridors including Kadugodi, Channasandra, Immadihalli, Hagadur, Prashanth Layout, and the bustling Whitefield Main Road area will face complete electricity cutoffs during the stipulated timeframe.

Utility officials have urged local residents, business owners, and industrial operators to take proactive measures and plan their daily household chores, remote work schedules, and commercial activities in advance. BESCOM has requested the public to cooperate fully with technical crews and field staff as they work to complete the grid enhancements safely and efficiently. These periodic maintenance cycles are vital for upgrading equipment resilience, minimizing unexpected technical failures, and ensuring a stable, uninterrupted power supply for the city’s rapidly growing population in the long run.