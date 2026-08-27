K’taka HC fines police over unlawful witness arrest

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka High Court has come down heavily on the Whitefield police for illegally arresting an individual simply because he signed as a witness on a property will. Expressing deep outrage over police overreach in private civil disputes, the court slapped a Rs 3 lakh fine directly on the responsible investigating officer.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna delivered the strong ruling while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by K. N. Mohan Reddy, a resident of Varthur, who challenged his arbitrary detention. Court proceedings revealed that although the police had formally instructed Reddy to appear for an inquiry on August 27, they unlawfully locked him up two days prior on August 25.

The bench made scathing observations during the hearing, emphasizing that the underlying matter is purely civil in nature, leaving zero legal justification for police intervention. Pointing out systemic flaws, the court remarked that officers often neglect high-priority heinous crimes like murder to illegally meddle in private property disputes under external influence. Warning that unchecked high-handedness threatens democratic governance, the bench sternly stated that it will not permit the region to transform into a police state.

The court did not spare senior brass either, questioning what Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were doing, and warned that supervisory negligence would invite strict accountability. Furthermore, the bench expressed absolute dismay that local trial courts were blindly acting on arbitrary police narratives without judicial scrutiny.

The ruling serves as a massive wake-up call against partisan policing and executive overreach. By penalizing the errant officer, the High Court has reinforced individual liberty and re-established clear jurisdictional boundaries, reminding law enforcement agencies that civil litigations must be resolved in civil courts, not inside police lockups under pressure from vested interests.