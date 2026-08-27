Emergency helplines open for Nepal victims: DCM

BENGALURU

In the wake of a catastrophic flash flood that has left widespread destruction and structural collapse across Nepal, the Government of Karnataka has stepped up emergency efforts after reports emerged that several citizens from the state, including multiple individuals from Bengaluru, are currently caught in the disaster zone.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara announced that state authorities are actively working to trace and establish contact with stranded residents. With large parts of Nepal losing connectivity due to severe weather, the confirmed death toll from the flash floods has climbed past 165, with nearly 300 Indian nationals including pilgrims traveling for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra reported missing or uncontactable.

The Karnataka government is maintaining continuous coordination with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs. To streamline rescue operations, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has launched a dedicated round-the-clock helpline. Families and concerned citizens seeking information or emergency assistance can reach the control room at the toll-free number 1070 or via 080-22253707, or report details through the official state government Google Form link. Additionally, information can be submitted via email to seockarnataka@gmail.com.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Deputy Chief Minister indicated that the state administration is exploring options to dispatch a senior government official and potentially a cabinet minister directly to Kathmandu to oversee relief efforts and coordinate on-ground support. Diplomatic channels with the Indian Embassy in Nepal, along with authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Region and the Chinese Embassy, have been activated to locate missing travelers.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also released direct emergency contacts and WhatsApp numbers for affected nationals: +977 9851316807, +977 9709107500, and +977 9810326117. Relatives of missing persons have been urged to share precise details, including full names, last-known locations, and timestamps of last communication, to accelerate rescue mandates.