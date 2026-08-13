Vedike invites youth to participate in Torchlight march tonight

Mysuru

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike invited youths to participate in a district-level torchlight march to be held in Mysuru on August 14 as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations and Akhanda Bharat Sankalpa Day.

As part of preparations for the event, members of the organisation distributed pamphlets and invited youths to join the march at the city bus stand and around the Jaganmohan Palace. According to the organisers, the march is intended to commemorate the Partition of India on August 14, 1947, and remember the tragedy associated with the division of the country. They said the event would also reaffirm their resolve to reunite territories that were separated during Partition and work towards building an “Akhanda Bharat.”

The torchlight procession will begin at 6 p.m. on August 14, 2026, from the Maha Ganapathi Temple at the Old RMC Circle and culminate at the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple. A public meeting will be held subsequently, with Hindu Jagarana Vedike Prantha Sanchalak Dho. Keshavamurthy delivering the keynote address.

Organisation co-convener Sandesh appealed to people to participate in large numbers and take a pledge towards building an Akhanda Bharat and a strong Hindu nation.

Former Mysuru City Corporation member Jagadish, Vikram Iyengar, Pramod Gowda, advocate Shivraj, Abhishek Gowda, Vasanth Kumar, Chanda Swamy, Srinidhi, Ajay and others were present.