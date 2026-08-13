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92 NCC Air Force cadets participate in Tiranga March

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mysuru

St Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar, Mysuru, organised a Tiranga March as part of its Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday. The march was held to promote patriotism, national unity, discipline, and respect for the National Flag.

A total of 92 NCC Air Wing Cadets of Troop No. 28 participated in the march with great enthusiasm and discipline. Carrying the Tricolor with pride, the cadets marched through the neighbourhood, spreading the message of patriotism and national pride. The rally commenced from the school campus, proceeded towards K.D. Circle, Water Tank, Vidya Vardhaka Engineering College before reaching the school campus.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Elizabeth S. Thomas and Anthony Raj R., Associate NCC Officer (ANO), with the support of PI Staff Sgt. Arun G. Nair, 4 KAR AIR SQN NCC, Mysuru. The disciplined march and enthusiastic participation of the cadets made the event a meaningful and memorable patriotic initiative, inspiring the community with the values of unity, discipline, and love for the nation.

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