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Prime Minister highlights Bharat Tex 2026 as textile growth platform

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of Bharat Tex 2026, describing it as a major platform that brings together India’s complete textile value chain under one roof while reflecting the country’s Vision 2030 roadmap for the textile sector. The Prime Minister said the event showcases India’s manufacturing capabilities, rich textile traditions, and expanding presence in the global textile industry.

Sharing an article on social media written by Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of Bharat Tex as a symbol of India’s growing leadership in textiles and apparel. The event is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from July 14 to July 17, bringing together industry leaders, manufacturers, buyers, exporters, designers, and policymakers from India and abroad.

In his article, Margherita described India’s textile heritage as a reflection of the country’s extraordinary cultural and geographical diversity. He referred to products such as the delicate Kashmiri Pashmina, the distinctive Assam Muga silk, the colourful Rajasthani Bandhani, and the elegant Kanjeevaram silk, stating that these traditions together represent a living map of India’s craftsmanship and cultural identity.

According to the minister, Bharat Tex 2026 provides a unified platform where this diversity is showcased before a global audience. He said the exhibition demonstrates not only India’s traditional strengths but also its growing capabilities in modern textile manufacturing and innovation.

Margherita described Bharat Tex as India’s flagship global textile trade fair, designed to display the country’s manufacturing excellence and creative leadership on an international stage. The event serves as a comprehensive marketplace that hosts domestic manufacturers, state pavilions, international exhibitors, global buyers, and industry stakeholders under a single roof, creating opportunities for business partnerships, sourcing, investment, and brand promotion.

Reflecting on the event’s evolution, the minister recalled Prime Minister Modi’s remarks during the previous edition of Bharat Tex, where he compared the initiative to a seed that had rapidly grown into a banyan tree.

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