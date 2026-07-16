Student-led study flags air pollution, radon hotspots in Bengaluru

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A summer research project led by two high school students has identified potential environmental health concerns in Bengaluru, finding elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) and high radon concentrations in some poorly ventilated basements.

The study was conducted by Bengaluru native Sriram Subramanian, a student at Langley High School in the United States, along with Akshaya Krishnan as part of an environmental health initiative examining the link between air quality, radon exposure and lung cancer risk.

The researchers measured radon levels at residential and commercial buildings across the city. While most sites recorded concentrations below the World Health Organization’s reference level of 100 Bq/m³, one residential building with an unventilated basement registered 507.64 Bq/m³, more than five times the recommended limit.

“Radon is colourless, odourless and heavier than air, allowing it to accumulate in enclosed underground spaces. Proper ventilation and radon mitigation measures during construction can significantly reduce exposure,” Sriram said.

The team also monitored PM2.5 levels during peak traffic hours. Although Bengaluru’s reported average PM2.5 concentration is generally between 30 and 40 µg/m³, the students’ field measurements frequently exceeded 70 µg/m³. This is above both the WHO’s 24-hour guideline of 15 µg/m³ and India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 60 µg/m³.

According to the researchers, environmental factors such as air pollution, second-hand smoke and radon exposure are increasingly recognised as contributors to lung cancer, particularly among non-smokers.

“Our goal was to understand whether overlooked environmental exposures could contribute to future health risks. As Bengaluru expands with more underground parking and basement construction, monitoring radon levels alongside air pollution becomes increasingly important,” Sriram said.

The students hope to expand their research with larger datasets to better understand the long-term health impacts of air pollution and radon exposure in Bengaluru and support evidence-based public health measures.