Young Yamal seeks place in World Cup history

Intro

Teenage sensation eyes another statement win as France seek revenge against Spain.

Arlington

Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will have another opportunity to underline his status as football’s brightest young star when he comes face-to-face with France captain Kylian Mbappé in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

The clash pits one of the game’s most accomplished superstars against its most exciting emerging talent, with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

Mbappé, now 27, is aiming to guide France into a third successive World Cup final after winning the title in 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2022. The French captain has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals to share the Golden Boot lead with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Yamal, meanwhile, is chasing history of his own. The Barcelona winger is hoping to emulate Mbappé by winning the World Cup as a teenager. The Spaniard first announced himself on the global stage at Euro 2024, when his stunning semifinal goal helped Spain eliminate France before they went on to lift the continental title.

Although Yamal has scored only once at this World Cup, Spain captain Rodri has urged the 19-year-old to remain patient.

“Lamine sometimes needs to calm his anxiety because he wants to show how important he is for the team,” Rodri said, expressing confidence that the youngster will deliver when it matters most.

Spain’s attack has lacked some of the cutting edge that defined its European Championship triumph, while France have rediscovered their attacking rhythm with Mbappé leading a formidable forward line.

The semifinal also extends an intriguing personal rivalry. Across club and international football, Yamal has enjoyed considerable success against Mbappé, winning eight of their previous 10 meetings.

For Mbappé, the stakes are equally significant. Victory would take France into a third consecutive World Cup final, matching a feat achieved only by Brazil’s Cafu. The Real Madrid forward is also closing in on Messi’s World Cup scoring record, trailing the Argentine by just one goal.

With youth challenging experience and two of football’s biggest names ready to share the spotlight, Tuesday’s semifinal promises to be one of the defining contests of the tournament.