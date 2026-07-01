BLOs invited for special voter photo contest

CHITRADURGA

The District Sweep Committee has organised a voter photo competition for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as part of the Special Comprehensive Revision of voter lists in the district.

The competition aims to identify special voters and highlight their participation in the democratic process. BLOs can submit photos of first-time voters, women voters, senior citizens, specially-abled voters, and people living in remote areas.

Each BLO should send only one photo of a voter in file format. A short description of the voter, BLO name, mobile number, ward number, and assembly constituency details must be included. Officials stated that voter consent is compulsory and no personal documents or identity cards should appear in the photo.

Entries must be sent through WhatsApp before July 10. District Sweep Committee Chairman and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash said BLOs who successfully identify special voters through the competition will receive appreciation and rewards for their efforts in strengthening voter awareness.