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Over 10,000 students take anti-drug pledge in Whitefield awareness drive

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS
BENGALURU

More than 10,000 students participated in an anti-drug awareness programme organised by the Whitefield Sub-Division on Tuesday, reinforcing the message of a drug-free society.

Held under the leadership of ACP Reena Suvarna, the initiative brought together students from Cambridge Institution and SEA College. As part of the programme, the students took an anti-drug pledge, promising to stay away from narcotics and spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse among their peers and communities.

The event highlighted the importance of educating young people about the physical, mental and social consequences of drug abuse. Police officials also encouraged students to act as ambassadors against drugs by promoting healthy lifestyles and reporting any drug-related activities.

The programme is part of the Whitefield police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen anti-drug awareness among youth and educational institutions.

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