Albanian land dispute threatens Kushner Project

Blurb: A luxury Albanian resort linked to Jared Kushner faces growing opposition as villagers challenge land ownership and environmental concerns.

ZVERNEC

A multi-billion-euro luxury resort project involving Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, has sparked fierce backlash as Albanian villagers claim the development sits on wrongfully sold land.

Local residents in the southern village of Zvernec allege that a rival claimant sold their ancestral beachfront properties without their consent or any financial compensation. Backed by property deeds and tax records, the furious locals have hired a lawyer to file a court order to halt the construction entirely.

While there is no evidence of direct wrongdoing by Kushner, the ownership battle has added immense fuel to an already controversial project. The planned eco-resort sits inside the pristine Vjosa-Narta Protected Area, a vital wetland habitat for migrating flamingos, seals, and sea turtles. The project has triggered mass protests in the capital city of Tirana, drawing serious concerns from the European Union regarding the preservation of local wildlife.

The land dispute stems from complex, unresolved communist-era property laws. A rival claimant, Artur Shehu, asserts his family’s ownership dates back to the Ottoman Empire and claims his sale of the land was legal. However, a local court had previously ruled in favor of the villagers in 2013, and the appeal remains unresolved.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama strongly defended the development, stating that ongoing lawsuits do not automatically freeze property use. Meanwhile, developers Sazan Real Estate stated their goal is to celebrate Albania’s natural beauty and create local jobs, though heartbroken residents argue that blocking beach access mirrors the restrictions of the old communist regime.