Bus services facing state-wide shutdown threat

Blurb:

The wage revision dispute between the Karnataka government and state transport employees has intensified further, with transport workers’ unions officially preparing for an indefinite bus strike from May 20

CH News, Bengaluru

The employees have rejected the government’s latest proposal of a 12.5 percent salary hike and continue to demand a 25 percent wage increase with retrospective effect from January 2024. Adding pressure on the government, transport workers have also announced a protest during the state government’s three-year achievement convention scheduled to be held in Tumakuru on May 19.

The ongoing conflict between the Karnataka government and transport employees has emerged as a major challenge for the administration, especially with the possibility of widespread disruption to public transport services across the state. Transport employees have been demanding a significant revision in salaries for several weeks and have accused the government of failing to address their concerns adequately.

Initially, the state government had proposed a 7 percent salary increase in an attempt to resolve the dispute. However, transport employees rejected the offer, insisting that it did not meet their long-pending demands. Subsequent negotiations conducted by the Transport Minister also failed to produce a breakthrough.

The matter later reached the Chief Minister’s office, following which the government announced a revised order granting a 12.5 percent wage increase applicable from March 2025. Despite this revised offer, transport unions firmly rejected the proposal, maintaining that employees deserve a 25 percent salary hike effective from January 2024.

In a further escalation of the protest, transport workers have planned demonstrations during the government’s Sadhana Samavesha event in Tumakuru on May 19, which marks the completion of three years of the current administration. Hundreds of drivers and conductors are expected to gather near the Tumakuru Town Hall wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the government’s stand on wage revision.

Although the indefinite strike is officially scheduled to begin on May 20, transport employees have warned that bus services across Karnataka could begin shutting down from the night of May 19 itself. This has raised concerns over severe inconvenience to daily commuters, office workers, and passengers dependent on state-run transport services.

Meanwhile, the government is reportedly considering invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent disruption to public transport operations. However, union leaders have declared that they will not withdraw the protest even if ESMA is enforced. Employee representatives have stated that the agitation will continue until their demands are fully met, setting the stage for a major confrontation between the government and transport workers in the coming days.