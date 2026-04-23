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Drug cases in Manipal under control, says Udupi SP

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Udupi

Drug trafficking and consumption cases in the Manipal area of Udupi district are currently under control and being closely monitored, according to the Superintendent of Police, Udupi district.

At a district-level NCORD (Narcotics Coordination) meeting held in December 2024, a review of drug-related cases revealed that nearly 90% of incidents in the district were earlier concentrated in the Manipal region, as stated by then District Collector K. Vidyakumari.

NCORD meetings are conducted every month under the chairmanship of the District Collector, where various departments are assigned specific targets to strengthen enforcement and awareness activities. Recent data indicates a significant improvement, with the share of cases in Manipal reportedly reducing from 90% in 2024 to around 30% at present.

Authorities have attributed this decline to coordinated efforts between police, educational institutions, and local administration. Colleges and schools in Manipal have been instructed to regularly conduct awareness programmes on drug abuse prevention.

Initiatives include counselling sessions for students with low attendance and their parents, workshops, formation of “Anti-Drug Awareness Committees” in PU and degree colleges, and monthly pledge-taking activities on the first day of every month in educational institutions. In addition, cultural activities such as street plays and discussions have been organised to spread awareness.

The introduction of anonymous reporting mechanisms through QR codes has also helped in identifying and addressing cases more effectively.

Officials said these combined measures have contributed to bringing the situation under better control, while continued vigilance and awareness campaigns will be necessary to sustain the progress.

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