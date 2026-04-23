National Lok Adalat set for Vijayapur on July 11

Vijayapur

Acting on the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be held on July 11 across Vijayapur district and all taluk courts to facilitate speedy settlement of pending and pre-litigation cases, said Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman Harish A.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the video conference hall of the District and Sessions Court regarding LAC and LAC (EP) land acquisition cases. The Lok Adalat aims to provide litigants an opportunity to resolve disputes through mutual compromise, reducing long-standing court burdens and ensuring quicker justice.

The judge informed that daily Janata Court sittings are being conducted in all courts under the district from April to June 2026 between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, and from July between 4:45 pm and 5:45 pm. So far, around 120 LAC cases have been successfully settled through joint memos, reflecting the effectiveness of the initiative.

He emphasized that farmers involved in land acquisition disputes can benefit significantly by resolving their cases through Lok Adalat without prolonged litigation. The system is designed to ensure faster compensation and reduced legal delays.

During the meeting, First Additional District and Sessions Judge H.A. Mohan, Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Khadersab Hussainsab Benakatti, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K., officials from KBJNL, UKP Almatti, SLAO Indi, advocates, and court staff were present.

Referring to the previous National Lok Adalat held on March 14, Harish A. stated that 906 LAC cases and 66 LAC (EP) cases were settled, with compensation amounting to ₹73.64 crore deposited in court. An additional ₹33.86 crore is under process, bringing the total to ₹107.5 crore. Authorities have urged full cooperation to ensure maximum settlements in the upcoming session.