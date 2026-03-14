State approves ₹4,824 cr investment for 37 new industrial projects

BLURB: The approved projects are likely to create around 14,525 new jobs across various sectors, says MB Patil

Bengaluru

The projects are expected to significantly boost industrial growth in the state and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

According to Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, the approved projects are likely to create around 14,525 new jobs across various sectors.

The projects cover a wide range of industries including IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed gas production, aerospace, jewellery manufacturing, electronics, software development and the construction of a five-star hotel. These investments are expected to strengthen Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem while promoting regional economic development in multiple districts.

Among the major projects approved is Bagmane Constructions Private Limited’s ₹494.65 crore investment for the development of IT infrastructure. Another significant proposal includes a ₹443.50 crore sugar factory project by Karnataka Bangaru Sugars. Clene Pax has received approval for a ₹376 crore technical textiles manufacturing unit, while Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure will invest ₹300 crore in the construction of a five-star hotel.

In addition, Troutt Grass will establish a compressed gas production unit in Mudhol with an investment of ₹257.77 crore. Tsuyo Manufacturing will set up a unit to manufacture electric vehicle motors and controllers with an investment of ₹250 crore, further strengthening the state’s push toward clean mobility and advanced manufacturing.

The committee also approved 22 major large and medium industrial projects involving investments exceeding ₹50 crore each. These projects alone will bring in investments worth ₹3,908.68 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for about 12,475 people.

Additionally, 15 new industrial projects with investments ranging between ₹15 crore and ₹50 crore have been approved. These projects will attract investments of ₹350.60 crore and generate around 1,750 jobs.

Two expansion projects involving additional investments of ₹565.03 crore were also cleared during the meeting. These projects are expected to create employment opportunities for around 300 people.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department Dr. N. Selvakumar, Industries Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Dodda Basavaraju and other senior officials. The approvals are part of the state government’s efforts to attract investment and strengthen Karnataka’s industrial development.