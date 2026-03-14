Women must not be trafficked: KSWC Chairperson

Mysuru:

Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary said that women should not be trafficked and it is the social responsibility of one and all.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Yoga stops Traffick’ organized by Odanadi Seva Samsthe at Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple premises in Mysuru on Saturday.

She thanked the Odanadi Organisation, whose entire team has, for many years now, been conducting this programme against trafficking with such compassion. They have chosen a right place for the event as the palace where the Mysore Maharajas lived and ruled. Because, in those days itself, the Maharajas fought for women’s education, equality, respect, leadership and many such causes.

Remembering them, and also remembering that this is the home district of Chief Minister – who too has brought several schemes for women’s empowerment, women’s protection and women’s health, thereby strengthening all of us – it is a matter of pride for me to have come to this camp on ‘yoga’ (awareness / training) against trafficking of women, here in his home district, the chairperson said.

A number of volunteers performed the Suryanamaskara and other yoga postures as part of the celebrations. Stanley and other office-bearers of the Odanadi organization took part in the event.

Eom