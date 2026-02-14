Weekly phone-in programme continues for swift civic grievance redressal

Blurb

An opportunity for citizens to express their grievances and get quick remedial measures

BENGALURU

With the aim of ensuring prompt resolution of public grievances and improving civic services, the Bengaluru North City Corporation conducted its weekly Phone-In programme on Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at the Commissioner’s Office Hall on Amruthahalli Main Road, Byatarayanapura.

During the session, complaints were received directly from residents across various wards. Officials reviewed each grievance and issued necessary instructions to the concerned departments to ensure speedy redressal.

Since the launch of the initiative on September 26, a total of 1,112 complaints have been registered over 20 weeks. Of these, 791 complaints have been addressed, while 69 complaints falling outside the North City Corporation’s jurisdiction were forwarded to the respective municipal bodies and departments. Strict directions have now been issued to expedite action on the remaining 218 pending complaints.

In Friday’s programme alone, 50 calls were received, leading to the registration of 65 complaints. All issues were examined on the spot, and officials were instructed to respond without delay.

Road-related grievances accounted for the highest number, with 27 complaints focusing on poor maintenance and unsafe conditions. Authorities were directed to prioritise quality repairs and ensure safe commuting facilities.

Fifteen complaints were related to solid waste collection and management. Departments concerned were instructed to maintain timely garbage collection in all wards, adopt scientific disposal methods, and address lapses promptly.

Six complaints regarding malfunctioning streetlights were also recorded. Officials have been directed to strengthen maintenance mechanisms to ensure proper illumination across the corporation limits.

Box: The Phone-In programme, designed to provide direct solutions to citizens’ issues and monitor development works, will continue regularly every Friday to ensure transparency, accountability and responsive governance.