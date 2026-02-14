Sunday, February 15, 2026
Free bus travel for 2nd PUC students

Blurb

KSRTC drivers must fully cooperate with students; special request stops near exam centers will be arranged, and information displayed on notice boards at all stations

Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that students appearing for the 2nd PUC Annual Examinations 2026 will be allowed to travel free in all city, suburban, regular, and express buses on exam days. This facility will be available from February 28 to March 17, 2026.

The decision comes following a request from the Chairman of the Karnataka Board of School Examination and Evaluation, who highlighted that many students are assigned examination centers outside their own institutions. To ensure smooth and safe travel, students need to present their Second PUC Examination Admit Card while boarding.

All KSRTC drivers and operators have been instructed to provide full cooperation to the students. Special request stops will be arranged along bus routes near examination centers to make commuting easier. Authorities have also been asked to display this information on notice boards at all bus stations and KSRTC units.

The Chief Traffic Manager, S. Rajesh, said that this initiative aims to reduce stress for students and make access to examination centers convenient and timely. Students and parents have welcomed the move, which ensures safe, affordable, and organized travel during the crucial examination period.

This free travel facility is part of KSRTC’s continuing efforts to support students and facilitate education in the state. Students from remote areas will especially benefit, allowing them to reach their exam centers without worrying about transport costs.

Officials have emphasized that this scheme should be strictly followed by all bus staff, ensuring students can travel without any hindrance and return safely after the exams.

