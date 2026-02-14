Grand Nandi Brahmarathotsava draws devotees this year

CHIKKABALLAPUR

The annual Nandi Brahmarathotsava will be held at the Sri Yoga and Bhoga Nandeeshwaraswamy Temple in Nandi village of Chikkaballapur taluk, drawing thousands of devotees during the Mahashivratri period. The temple is a Category A notified institution under the Muzrai Department and the festival is held every year with traditional devotion.

This year, the Brahmarathotsava on February 16 will be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister and district in charge Dr. M.C. Sudhakar in the presence of elected representatives, officials, saints, and devotees. A large crowd is expected from Chikkaballapur district, Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru urban, and nearby regions.

To ensure smooth darshan, the district administration and temple management have made detailed arrangements. From this year, around 1000 to 1500 devotees will be allowed daily through the normal queue. Special darshan has also been arranged with a receipt fee of Rs. 250. Devotees will enter through the main gate, have darshan of Arunachaleshwara, Bhoga Nandeeshwara, and Apitakuchambha Devi, and exit through the Kalyani side.

A cultural drama will be staged at 11 pm on February 15 for visiting devotees. Various committees, including etiquette, health, and cleanliness committees, have been formed for festival management.

Wheelchair access and direct darshan have been arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Drinking water and mobile toilets have been provided. Sale of liquor will be banned in two nearby shops from midnight February 14 to midnight February 16.

Parking facilities have been arranged at designated locations around the temple, said Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu, appealing to devotees to cooperate. Officials requested pilgrims to follow guidelines and arrive early for peaceful celebrations during festival.