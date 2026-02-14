Cabinet decides to relocate Bangalore Race Course to Kunigal

Intro

Historic Turf Club to move; city land retained as green space

In a major policy decision, the State Cabinet approved the relocation of the Bangalore Race Course from Race Course Road to Kunigal in Tumakuru district. The existing race course land in Bengaluru will be retained primarily as a lung space, preserving much-needed green cover in the heart of the city.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Minister H.K. Patil said the Cabinet has cleared the proposal to lease 110 acres and 20 guntes of land at Kunigal Stud Farm, which falls under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, to the Bangalore Turf Club for 29 years. The annual lease amount will be fixed at 2.5 percent of the guidance value, with effect from December 15, 2020. The lease also includes an option for a further extension of 29 years.

However, five acres in Block-A of the Kunigal Stud Farm — comprising a guest house, helipad, swimming pool and connecting roads — will be retained by the department and excluded from the lease agreement.

Regarding the present race course property in Bengaluru, the Minister said that except for the four-acre area housing the heritage building and clubhouse, the remaining land will be preserved as lung space in line with the Public Works Department’s recommendations.

The Cabinet also addressed financial concerns related to the Turf Club’s lease. Since the lease expired on January 1, 2010, rent had not been revised due to pending court cases, resulting in financial losses to the government. Following audit and Public Accounts Committee objections, the Bangalore Turf Club has now been directed to clear outstanding dues to the Public Works Department after adjusting rent already paid, calculated from the lease expiry date until settlement.

The decision marks a significant shift in land use planning while aiming to balance heritage, revenue and environmental priorities.