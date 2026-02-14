Thousands gain security through landmark land titles

Intro

Krishna Byre Gowda said the government aims to regularize land and provide title deeds to 2.2 lakh families

GADAG

The Karnataka government has completed one thousand days of what it calls meaningful service, with a strong focus on helping poor and ordinary families, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He said the aim of the government is to ensure dignity, stability, and legal security for people who have lived for decades without land ownership documents.

Speaking at a press conference held at the city IB, the minister said officials of the Revenue Department have worked tirelessly since the government came to power. He noted that officers went door to door, treating people’s problems as their own responsibility. According to him, public service has been treated as a duty, not a formality.

Krishna Byre Gowda explained that thousands of families were living in uncertainty because they lacked title deeds for their houses. To address this long pending issue, the government identified 6,500 revenue villages and began a large scale effort to regularize land ownership. The overall target is to distribute land title deeds to 2.20 lakh families across the state.

As part of this initiative, 1,06,000 families will receive official land title deeds during the Sadhana Samavesha program being held tomorrow in Haveri. The minister said this program represents a major milestone in the Revenue Department’s work and reflects the government’s commitment to social justice.

He added that land ownership gives poor families a sense of safety and opens doors for housing loans, welfare schemes, and a better future for their children. The government, he said, will continue such people focused programs in the coming days.

The press conference was attended by Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R., Sub Divisional Officer Gangappa M., Tahsildar Srinivas Murthy, and other senior Revenue Department officials, who assured full support for smooth implementation of the program.