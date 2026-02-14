Congress Worker Found Murdered in Well at Saganoor

Bagalkot

A shocking murder has come to light in Saganoor village of Badami taluk in Bagalkot district, where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside. The deceased has been identified as Shivappa Meti, who was reportedly associated with the Congress party as a local worker. According to sources, Shivappa Meti had stepped out of his house late at night. When he failed to return, concerns were raised. His body was later discovered inside a nearby well under suspicious circumstances, sending shockwaves through the village community.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailants may have brutally attacked Meti before disposing of his body. Police suspect that he was struck on the head with an iron rod and stabbed with a knife. The nature of the injuries and the circumstances in which the body was found point strongly towards a planned murder rather than an accidental fall.

Personnel from Kerur Police Station rushed to the scene upon receiving information. They conducted a detailed inspection of the area, initiated inquest proceedings, and began gathering physical evidence from the spot. Police are also questioning local residents and associates to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the crime.

Local MLA J. T. Patil visited Saganoor village and reviewed the situation, interacting with police officials and concerned residents. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage. Authorities are exploring multiple angles, including personal enmity and political rivalry, though no official confirmation has been made.

The brutal killing has created fear and tension in the otherwise quiet rural area. Police have intensified their probe and are working to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.