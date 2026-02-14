Karnataka Minister Discusses Study Tours, Cricket Approval, Politics

Intro

Ramalinga Reddy addresses tours, IPL matches, arrests, leadership buzz.

Bidar

Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka’s Minister for Muzrai, on Friday said discussions are ongoing regarding foreign study tours for officials. He clarified that such tours are a common administrative practice aimed at learning best practices and improving governance. According to him, these visits are not limited to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) but are also undertaken by Members of Parliament to study systems and policies in other countries.

Reddy’s remarks come amid public debate over the relevance and cost of overseas study tours. He maintained that exposure to global administrative models can help improve service delivery and policy implementation back home.

In another key decision, the state cabinet approved a request from the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The approval comes in response to strong demand from youth and cricket enthusiasts eager to witness high-profile matches in the city.

The government has permitted the matches under strict regulatory conditions. Ticket sales will be capped at 35,000, in line with the stadium’s official seating capacity. Authorities have also been directed to complete pending infrastructure works and ensure comprehensive safety arrangements, including crowd management, emergency preparedness, and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, in a significant legal development, a BJP MLA was arrested by the police. His bail petitions were subsequently rejected by both the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court of India, leaving him without immediate legal relief. The case has drawn political attention, though details surrounding the charges have not been elaborated upon by the minister.

On the political front, reports suggest that some legislators are pushing for a change in leadership within the ruling setup and have expressed support for D. K. Shivakumar to assume the Chief Minister’s post. When asked about the speculation, Ramalinga Reddy declined to comment further, stating that such matters are for the party leadership to address.