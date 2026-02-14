MP seeks relief for MBBS students’ futures

Blurb

Davanagere Member of Parliament Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun has urged the Union Government to relax the four-attempt limit for the MBBS First Professional Year examination, citing concern for students’ futures. On Friday, she submitted a request to Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi, asking for an additional attempt or re-evaluation.

More than 275 medical students in Karnataka are facing uncertainty because of the strict four-attempt cap set under Rule 7.7 of the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2019. As per this rule, students who fail to clear the MBBS first-year exam within four attempts are disqualified from continuing their medical education.

Dr. Mallikarjun said this rule is unfair, especially for students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. She explained that online classes during that period were not effective, exams were frequently postponed, and students faced mental stress and confusion. Because of these challenges, many could not prepare well and failed the exams. Disqualifying them permanently, she said, is inhuman and harsh.

She pointed out that several affected students have approached the courts. While the Karnataka High Court has ordered re-evaluation in some cases, universities have reportedly refused to carry it out. This has added to the students’ distress and confusion.

Dr. Mallikarjun noted that the Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and the university’s Pro-Chancellor have also written to the National Medical Commission, seeking a solution. They have requested a review of Rule 7.7 in the interest of students.

Urging the Centre to act with compassion, the MP demanded that the rule be reconsidered and that students be given one more chance or a proper re-evaluation. She said saving the careers of young medical students is essential for both families and the country’s healthcare system.