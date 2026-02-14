Land scheme approved for SC/ST families

Intro

The minister said government land plots with basic facilities will be distributed to help poor families own land

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi announced that the state government has approved a scheme to allot land to people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said government land available in different places will be developed and converted into residential sites for eligible families.

Speaking to the media at Harihara in Davangere district, the minister said the decision would help many poor families get their own land. He explained that wherever government land is available, basic facilities will be created and plots will be distributed under the scheme.

Minister Jarakiholi also spoke about the upcoming state budget. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the budget on March 6. According to him, the government expects a good budget that will support development across Karnataka. He added that every year the budget size usually increases by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 crore, which helps fund welfare and development works.

Responding to questions about the Durga Utsav issue, the minister said the matter has already been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and clarity will be given at the right time. He assured that there is no confusion regarding government decisions.

On the Shakti Yojana, Satish Jarakiholi clarified that the government has decided to provide free smart cards to women beneficiaries. He said the scheme is aimed at supporting women and making welfare delivery easier.

However, the minister declined to comment on remarks made by a Legislative Council member regarding foreign trips by Congress MLAs and speculation about leadership changes. He said he did not wish to respond to such statements.

The announcement on land allotment has raised hope among SC and ST communities, as owning land is seen as a major step towards security, dignity, and long-term social progress in the state.