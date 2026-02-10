Metro Blue Line’s Veeranapalya station to have 3 storeys, shopping area

Blurb

The facility will help commuters to utilise for making purchases of essential items available in the shopping area

BENGALURU

Commuters using the Veeranapalya Metro station on the upcoming Blue Line will have access to a dedicated shopping zone, with planners designing the station as a three-storey structure instead of the conventional two-level format seen at most Metro stations. Given its proximity to Manyata Tech Park, the station is expected to witness heavy footfall, particularly from technology sector employees.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Deputy Chief Engineer Vinod M. Sasalatti, the additional floor will be earmarked exclusively for commercial activity. “We have one property development area, which is the commercial area. Generally, most Metro stations have two levels. Here, the first level is for property development, then comes the concourse, and then the platform,” he explained while speaking at a workshop organised by the Bengaluru Mobility Federation.

The shopping area is expected to host outlets selling essential items, allowing commuters to make quick purchases while transiting through the station. Officials believe this model will not only improve commuter convenience but also enhance non-fare revenue for BMRCL.

Sasalatti also shared updates on the progress of other stations along the Blue Line’s north-east corridor. Civil works at the Horamavu station are at an advanced stage, while construction at HRBR Layout station is progressing more slowly compared to neighbouring Kalyan Nagar and Kasturinagar stations.

Participants at the workshop also received positive news regarding the Pink Line. The Nagawara underground station, which will connect with the Blue Line via an elevated interchange, is nearing completion. This interchange is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the northern and eastern parts of the city.

However, the event also highlighted growing frustration among mobility activists over the functioning of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). Several participants said the agency, meant to coordinate among different transport bodies, has remained largely unresponsive. “Despite several outreaches, we did not hear back from DULT either to attend a mobility event or to engage with us,” said R. Rajagopalan of the Bengaluru Mobility Federation, adding that poor coordination continues to hinder integrated transport planning.\

“As far as the underground station is concerned, we’re at a very advanced stage. Almost 98 per cent of the work is done in the case of the Pink Line. Pink Line works will be over around December 2026. Depending on progress, it might shift by one or two months,” Sasalatti said.