Revenue Services Moving Online, Speed Up Implementation

Revenue Minister reviewed Gadag district performance and directed officials to accelerate digitisation of services.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda chaired a progress review meeting of the Revenue Department in Gadag and issued strict instructions to officials to fast-track the implementation of various schemes, with a strong focus on complete digitisation of revenue services.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the Revenue Department must move decisively towards an online and paperless system. He noted that a pilot project using the Pauti App is currently underway in Gadag district and directed officials to significantly improve its progress. The Revenue Department should be fully digitalised, and this process must be completed by the end of March, he said.

The minister announced that from the next year, the Jamabandi process will also be conducted online. He instructed officials and staff to make necessary preparations in advance. Emphasising the government’s commitment to a paperless administration, he said survey-related work should also be fully digitised and that all survey sketches must be maintained only in digital format going forward.

Reviewing Aadhaar seeding progress in the district, Krishna Byre Gowda said Gadag has achieved 85.62 percent completion and asked officials to take urgent steps to reach 100 percent soon. He also instructed officers to ensure proper verification of records in cases where land remains in the names of deceased persons, especially while processing insurance claims and compensation.

The minister expressed concern that scanning and uploading of records has reached only 48 percent and directed officials to speed up the process. He asked the department to give priority to key activities such as Pauti services, the Bhoosuraksha scheme, land beat system, Jamabandi, and subdivision of holdings. He stressed that all land-related documents, including RTC extracts, should be made easily accessible to citizens. Krishna Byre Gowda also reminded officials that March 16 is the deadline for submitting proposals related to revenue villages and instructed them to ensure all proposals are submitted within the stipulated time.