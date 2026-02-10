Early Detection Can Save Lives: MLA Yashpal Suvarna

Blurb:

Awareness and timely screening can significantly reduce cancer cases and help people lead healthier lives, speakers said.

Udupi

Cancer is a deadly disease, but early detection and timely treatment can save many lives, said Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna. He was speaking after inaugurating the World Cancer Day programme held at the district hospital premises in Udupi on February 9.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Udupi, Adarsha Multi Speciality Hospital, Adarsha Group of Institutions, National Health Mission, District NCD Unit, District Hospital NCD Wing, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Udupi Coastal Branch, Udupi College of Nursing, CSI Lombard Memorial College of Nursing, and New City College of Nursing, Udupi.

Addressing the gathering, Yashpal Suvarna said unhealthy lifestyles have increased the risk of cancer. He stressed that creating awareness about the disease, its early symptoms, and the importance of early treatment can effectively reduce cancer-related deaths. If people are informed and alert, cancer can be controlled to a large extent, enabling a healthier society, he said.

Highlighting Udupi district’s achievements, the MLA noted that the district, known for education, tourism, and religious centres, has also emerged as a model in healthcare services. He praised doctors of the district for providing quality medical care and earning recognition even at the international level. He also lauded medical professionals for balancing their duties with social service by spreading awareness on non-communicable diseases.

He urged the public to take greater responsibility for their health by consuming nutritious food, engaging in at least two hours of daily physical activity, and undergoing regular health check-ups. He informed that construction of the new district hospital building has reached about 70 percent completion and assured that efforts are being made to complete the remaining work soon, which would further improve access to quality healthcare for the public.

On the occasion, MCH Hospital gynaecologist Dr. Kavita and Adarsha Hospital cancer specialist Dr. Ananth S. Mathad delivered special lectures on cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment options.