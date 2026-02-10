Court Grants Bail to Accused in Rape-by-False-Marriage-Promise Case

Kundapura:

The Additional District Court in Kundapura has granted conditional bail to an accused in a case involving alleged rape on the false promise of marriage.

The suspect, HanumanthYankappaLamani, originally a resident of Haveri district and presently living in Kollur, is alleged to have developed a relationship with a local young woman in Kollur. He reportedly convinced her of his intention to marry, leading to physical intimacy, but subsequently refused to go through with the wedding.

The woman lodged a complaint at Kollur Police Station on November 11, 2025. Police registered a case under relevant sections for rape and forwarded the matter to the court. Following his arrest, the accused was remanded to judicial custody.

Hanumanth YankappaLamani then moved a bail application before the district court. After hearing arguments, the court allowed his release on bail with certain conditions attached. Advocate Ashok Shetty from Kundapura represented the accused during the proceedings.

KRV Accuses Hejamady Toll Plaza Staff of Rude Behaviour and Abusive Language

Blurb: Activists claim out-of-state employees at the Udupi toll gate are repeatedly mistreating local commuters with harsh words, escalating tensions after a similar incident at Sasthana last month.

Udupi:

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) in Udupi district have accused staff at the Hejamady toll plaza of consistently behaving rudely and using abusive language toward local commuters.

Ansar Ahmed, honorary president of KRV’s Udupi unit, raised the issue while speaking to reporters on Monday. He pointed out that the problem has worsened in recent weeks, following a widely reported incident last month where an ex-serviceman was allegedly harassed at the Sasthana toll plaza.

Ahmed specifically claimed that many toll plaza employees come from Hindi-speaking states and often fail to communicate respectfully with Kannada-speaking vehicle users. He alleged that even minor issues—such as low FASTag balance—are quickly turning into heated verbal exchanges instead of being handled calmly.

He recounted a recent episode on Saturday in which a local pro-Kannada organisation leader was reportedly abused by toll staff at Hejamady. Ahmed warned that if such incidents keep recurring, KRV activists will have no choice but to lay siege to the toll gate in protest.

Addressing the toll plaza management directly, he stated that the patience of local residents is wearing thin due to the ongoing conduct of the staff. “If things continue this way, we will be forced to take the fight to its logical conclusion and respond in a language they will understand,” he added.

Ahmed called on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the concessionaires operating the plaza to give priority to hiring local youth from Karnataka. He also urged the police department to step in immediately, describing commuter harassment by toll staff as a routine occurrence that demands urgent intervention to restore order and respect at the toll points.