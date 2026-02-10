Dog bite crisis in Karnataka: Over 90,000 cases in three years, Bengaluru alone accounts for 70 percent

Intro

Sharp rise in dog attack incidents puts Bengaluru under the spotlight as the government steps up vaccination, sterilisation and awareness drives.

Karnataka has witnessed an alarming rise in dog bite incidents, with 90,248 cases reported over the past three years, according to official data from the Municipal Administration Department. Bengaluru alone accounted for 63,858 cases — more than 70 per cent of the total — underlining the scale of the problem in the state capital.

Other districts together recorded 26,395 dog bite cases during the same period. In Bengaluru, incidents rose sharply, registering a 16 per cent increase between 2023 and 2025. While 21,163 cases were reported in 2023 and 24,492 in 2025, the year 2024 saw a temporary decline with 18,198 cases.

Replying to a question in the Assembly during the special legislature session, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan said the government has intensified measures to address the issue, particularly within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. He said focused interventions are underway, including large-scale anti-rabies vaccination drives, systematic sterilisation under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, and close monitoring of aggressive or suspected rabid dogs at designated observation centres.

The Minister added that awareness campaigns are being expanded to educate citizens on responsible feeding practices, neutering and vaccination. Steps are also being taken to identify designated dog-feeding zones in residential layouts and public spaces to balance animal welfare concerns with public safety.

The financial outlay for controlling dog bites has increased substantially. Over the last three years, the ABC and anti-rabies vaccination programme covered around 5.8 lakh dogs across Karnataka. Nearly 76 per cent of these interventions were carried out in Bengaluru. The total expenditure stood at approximately ₹45 crore, with about 60 per cent of the funds spent in the state capital alone.

However, compensation figures reveal a disparity. Of the ₹23.8 lakh paid to dog bite victims across Karnataka, Bengaluru received only 25 per cent. As per government norms, victims are eligible for compensation of up to ₹5,000 for medical treatment and up to ₹5 lakh in cases of death caused by rabid dog attacks.