SIR row: SC issues show-cause notice to Bengal DGP

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to West Bengal’s Director General of Police (DGP) following allegations by the Election Commission of India (ECI) about intimidation and disruptions during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the DGP to file a personal affidavit addressing claims that, despite complaints, no FIRs were registered against those allegedly burning objection forms and SIR records. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria, recalled a January 19 order directing police to maintain law and order during the process.

To ensure smooth SIR operations, the Supreme Court directed that all 8,505 Group B officers listed for the exercise report to District Electoral Officers (DEOs) or Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The ECI was granted discretion to replace current EROs and Assistant EROs (AEROs) and use newly available state officers, after brief training if necessary.

The court emphasized that micro-observers and state officials will assist only statutory authorities, with final decisions resting with EROs. To prevent delays, EROs were given one extra week beyond February 14 to complete scrutiny of voter documents.

The apex court noted that some erring officers had suspension recommendations ignored and criticized the transfer of necessary staff during the SIR exercise. The Secretary to the Chief Minister was asked to ensure proper action is taken on such cases. The ECI may replace officers not performing their duties, the court added.