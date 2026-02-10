J&K govt rules out regularisation of MGNREGA support staff

Intro: Currently, around 3,800 personnel are employed on a purely contractual basis under the scheme across J&K.

The Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday that it has no proposal to regularise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) support staff working in the Union Territory. Currently, around 3,800 personnel are employed on a purely contractual basis under the scheme across J&K.

The information was provided by the Minister In-charge of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in a written reply to MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz. These support staff are deployed at the panchayat, block, district, divisional, and UT levels, playing a critical role in implementing MGNREGA projects at the grassroots.

The government clarified that all MGNREGA personnel are engaged temporarily, either for the contract period or the scheme’s duration, whichever ends first. They do not occupy sanctioned vacancies, and there is no proposal to change their status to regular employees.

However, the department noted that the honorarium for these contractual staff has been periodically revised. The latest revision, issued under Government Order No. 49-RD&PR on January 30, 2024, increased monthly payments: Gram Rozgar Sevak from Rs 6,806 to Rs 10,209, Technical Assistant from Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,500, MIS Operator from Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,200, and Administrative/Accounts Assistant from Rs 6,806 to Rs 10,209.

The government added that any future enhancement of honorarium will be considered in subsequent meetings of the State Employment Guarantee Council (SEGC), ensuring continued support and recognition for the essential work of MGNREGA staff in J&K.