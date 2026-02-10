‘PM Modi promoted tribal culture, forest resources branding’

Intro: Shah highlighted how the govt has commercialised tribal products and traditions, creating livelihood opportunities while showcasing tribal heritage nationally.

Jagdalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting tribal empowerment, cultural revival, and economic self-reliance at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum Festival in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking in Bastar district, Shah highlighted how the government has commercialised tribal products and traditions, creating livelihood opportunities while showcasing tribal heritage nationally.

Shah noted that celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas marked a key step in recognising tribal contributions to the nation. “PM Modi promoted tribal culture, food, and heritage, and also channelised and commercialised forest resources through branding and marketing of tribal products,” he said.

The Bastar Pandum Festival, organised by the state government, drew large crowds and showcased the region’s rich tribal heritage. Exhibitions featured traditional handicrafts, folk art, local food items, tribal dances, and vibrant folk music, attracting visitors from across Chhattisgarh and beyond. The event was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

Judges and participants praised the festival for preserving culinary and cultural traditions. Somaru Ram Kawasi highlighted authentic tribal foods, while participant Nisha Nag noted the revival of forgotten traditional beverages and porridges. Folk artist Shanu Markandey thanked the Tribal Development Department for providing a platform to showcase prayers, folk songs, and festivals like Chherchera.

Shah and performers emphasised the importance of institutional support, research involvement, and sustained efforts to preserve fading tribal traditions. They urged continued government initiatives to document, promote, and market Bastar’s unique culture, ensuring these traditions thrive for future generations.