$175 mn package, digital push anchor India-Seychelles ties

Intro: India–Seychelles Joint Vision eyes sustainability, economic growth and security through enhanced linkages.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Seychelles as a full-time member of the Colombo Security Conclave, describing defence cooperation and maritime security as key pillars of India-Seychelles relations.

Speaking at a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in New Delhi, Modi highlighted plans to strengthen collaboration in renewable energy, climate resilience, and adaptive solutions.

He emphasized that as maritime neighbours, the blue economy offers a natural area of cooperation. “India will share its expertise in marine research, capacity building, and data sharing with Seychelles,” he said. Modi added that Seychelles’ membership in the security conclave would enhance peace and stability across the Indian Ocean.

The Prime Minister also announced a $175 million special economic package to support projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence, and maritime security. He welcomed the signing of several MoUs, covering areas such as pharmacopoeial cooperation, cultural exchanges, and digital solutions sharing.

Modi further highlighted digital transformation initiatives, promoting medical tourism, quality healthcare, and infrastructure development. He also praised the Indian community in Seychelles for their contributions to the country’s social and economic growth.

President Herminie, visiting India for the first time since taking office in October 2025, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, noting Gandhi’s enduring influence on India-Seychelles partnership. The leaders launched the India-Seychelles Joint Vision to guide long-term cooperation in defence, technology, and sustainable development.

Both leaders agreed to:

• Implement training programmes and exchange visits in the area of mental health through institutional linkages.

• Support recruitment and deputation of medical specialists, nurses, paramedics and technicians from India to meet the needs of Seychelles.

• Strengthen bilateral cooperation in public health through exchange of visits and institutional linkages.

• Work together to support the construction of a new hospital in Seychelles.

• Collaborate on long term augmentation of healthcare infrastructure of Seychelles, including measures to enhance affordability and reliable access to medicines and medical equipment.

• Work together to institutionalize a mechanism to procure quality and cost-effective food and essential commodities from India.