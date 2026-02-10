BHIO Launches Mysuru’s First-Ever Bone Marrow Transplant Facility

Mysuru

In a landmark step that significantly strengthens cancer care in the region, Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) on Monday inaugurated Mysuru’s first-ever Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit, bringing advanced haematology and oncology services closer to patients.

The state-of-the-art facility, established at BHIO, Hebbal, has been sponsored by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Limited (BRBNMPL), Mysuru under CSR.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Kumar Rakesh Gupta, Senior General Manager, BRBNMPL and Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Chairman, BHIO, and marking a major milestone in Mysuru’s healthcare landscape. Until now, patients from Mysuru and surrounding districts had to travel to Bengaluru for BMT procedures, often facing high treatment costs, prolonged waiting periods, and significant emotional and logistical strain.

Bone Marrow Transplantation is a highly specialised, life-saving procedure in which damaged or diseased blood-forming stem cells are replaced with healthy ones from the patient or a compatible donor. It is a critical treatment option for patients with blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, as well as select genetic and immune-related disorders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar described the launch as a defining moment for cancer care in Mysuru. He said the new unit adheres to stringent international standards of sterility and infection control, ensuring the highest levels of patient safety and clinical outcomes. “With this BMT Unit, BHIO now stands shoulder to shoulder with leading global cancer centres. Patients here will receive the same quality of care available in the most advanced countries,” he said, adding that the facility would greatly reduce the financial and emotional burden on families.

Dr. Ajaikumar also expressed gratitude to the BRBNMPL, calling the project one of the most significant CSR collaborations.

Kumar Rakesh Gupta, Senior General Manager, BRBNMPL, said the organisation’s CSR philosophy focuses on creating sustainable, long-term social impact rather than charity alone. The Bharath Cancer Hospital was chosen for its credibility, proven capability, and long-standing trust in society.

Highlighting the acute need for a BMT facility in Mysuru, he said the BRBNMPL approved Rs 1.70 crore for the project. With the launch of this first-of-its-kind facility, BHIO has ushered in a new era of comprehensive and advanced cancer care in Mysuru, ensuring that critical, life-saving treatment is now accessible for needy people and also closer to home.

Dr YS Madhavi, Chief Radiation Oncologist and Medical Superintendent; Dr Avinash CB, Chief Medical Oncologist, BHIO; Dr Nataraj, Consultant Haemato Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician; Dr Santosh Kumar KN, Consultant Haemato Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician; Dr Abhilash GH, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist; Dr Sowmya, Consultant Pediatric Haematologist and Oncologist; Gowtham Dhamerla, COO, BHIO; K Dinakar, General Manager, BRBNMPL, Dinesh Kumar Anand, General Manager, BRBNMPL, Mohit Agarwal, Manager, BRBNMPL and M P Ravi, Process Assistant, BRBNMPL were also present.