India Shielded Consumers From Global Energy Volatility

Slug: India Energy Stability

New Delhi

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said India has successfully protected its citizens from volatility in global energy markets, ensuring that international turmoil has not been passed on to consumers. Addressing concerns over the impact of global price shocks, the minister said India’s energy strategy has combined preparedness, timely intervention and long-term planning.

According to an official statement, Puri was speaking at the closing ceremony of India Energy Week 2026 held in Goa. He said India has demonstrated strong resilience in navigating sustained geopolitical volatility and will continue to occupy centre stage in international energy discourse. Despite repeated global disruptions, India today enjoys among the lowest energy prices in the world, he noted.

The minister highlighted the role played by oil marketing companies in maintaining uninterrupted supply during periods of crisis. He said timely and calibrated interventions ensured that fuel prices, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), remained affordable for households. Global turmoil has never been passed on to the consumer, Puri said, underlining the government’s focus on shielding citizens from external shocks.

Puri also outlined the government’s push towards cleaner and alternative fuels, including compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen and indigenous clean-energy technologies, while continuing investments in conventional fuels. He emphasised that traditional energy sources would remain essential for India’s growth, but the transition to greener fuels is steadily gaining momentum.

Traditional energy will remain essential, but the strides we are making — from ethanol blending to CBG, hydrogen and biofuels — give us confidence that greener fuels will play an expanding role, the minister said. He added that India’s diversified approach ensures both energy security and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India’s projected economic growth of over 7 per cent will drive a sharp rise in energy demand in the coming years. He said the government’s strategy rests on two key pillars: strengthening domestic exploration and production, and positioning India as a reliable supplier of refined petroleum products to global markets. Mittal outlined ambitious plans to accelerate upstream activity through increased drilling and exploration, aimed at enhancing self-reliance and reducing import dependence.