Fertiliser Movement on Indian Railways Hits Record High in FY 2025–26

Blurb:

Fertiliser movement on Indian Railways hit a record in FY26, boosting availability for farmers nationwide during critical sowing.

Mumbai

Fertiliser movement from the Centre to states through Indian Railways reached an all-time high during the first nine months of the financial year 2025–26, reflecting strengthened logistics and coordinated planning to support agriculture across the country. According to an official statement released on Friday, total fertiliser supplies during April–December crossed 530.16 lakh metric tonnes, surpassing the 500 lakh metric tonne mark for the first time in this period.

The figures mark a significant improvement over previous years. Supplies were 12.2 per cent higher than the corresponding period of FY 2024–25 and 8.5 per cent above the earlier record achieved in FY 2023–24. Officials said the surge demonstrates the Centre’s focus on ensuring uninterrupted availability of key agricultural inputs during crucial cultivation phases.

The statement noted that the government ensured sufficient availability of all major fertilisers across states. Urea supplies alone reached 350.45 lakh metric tonnes during the April–December period, comfortably exceeding the assessed requirement of 312.40 lakh metric tonnes. In the case of major phosphorous and potassium (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP, MOP and NPKS, total supplies stood at 287.69 lakh metric tonnes against a requirement of 252.81 lakh metric tonnes, consistently surpassing projected demand.

Officials attributed the strong performance to faster and smoother movement of fertiliser rakes, which enabled timely deliveries to states and helped farmers avoid shortages during critical stages of cultivation. The Department of Fertilisers worked closely with the Ministry of Railways to streamline operations and prioritise fertiliser transportation, the statement said.

Railway data show a steady rise in average rake loading during the period. Loading increased to 72 rakes per day in July 2025, rose further to 78 rakes per day in August, and peaked at 80 rakes per day in September. Urea rake movement climbed to 10,841 rakes, registering an 8 per cent increase over the previous year, while P&K fertilisers recorded 8,806 rakes, reflecting a robust 18 per cent growth.