University of New South Wales to open campus in B’luru by Aug

BENGALURU

The University of New South Wales, one of Australia’s leading universities, will open its campus at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru in August this year. The agreement in this regard was signed in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Enterprises MB Patil and Minister for Higher Education Dr MC Sudhakar.

The University of New South Wales Vice-Chancellor Prof Attila Brungs and the Department of Industry Principal Secretary Selvakumar exchanged letters of agreement at a ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha. The university will now offer undergraduate courses in commerce, media, computer and data science, and postgraduate courses in cyber security, said Ministers MB Patil and Sudhakar.

Speaking after exchanging views with the delegation, MB Patil said that the academic council of the University of New South Wales will keep an eye on the students studying at the Bangalore campus. The same curriculum it has there will be taught here as well. Since there are many top companies in the Manyata Tech Park, assistance will be easily available for the students’ learning and skill development. He said that their campus will come into existence in the Queen City in the coming days.

An academic and research partnership program between India and Australia for the period 2025-30 is now underway. He explained that the University of New South Wales has close links with IIM Bangalore, the Indian Institute of Science, the National Law University, the Union Ministry of Highways and Steel, and the state’s Renewable Energy Development Limited.

Minister Sudhakar said that the University of New South Wales is known as the educational institution that creates the best job opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. Employers are looking for graduates/postgraduates from here for their companies. The opening of a campus of such a VVU in Bengaluru will further strengthen the innovative work environment here. He also said that it will encourage more such foreign universities to come to us.