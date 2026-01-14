Balagangadhara Swamiji’s 13th Memorial Ceremony

Tipaturu

At the 13th memorial ceremony of Dr. Balagangadhara Swamiji held at the Chaudeshwari Devi Temple, Adichunchanagiri branch monastery in Dasarighatta, Sri Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji highlighted that Swamiji’s guidance continues to inspire society. He emphasized that Swamiji, through his relentless social commitment, made educational opportunities accessible to all, from marginalized communities to the upper classes, while also promoting harmony through unique social and religious services.

Swamiji’s focus on education, social welfare, and cultural progress encouraged people worldwide to dedicate themselves to societal upliftment, acting as a guiding light for all communities. His concern for the environment led to the founding of the Karnataka Forest Conservation Trust, which has successfully planted millions of saplings across the state, setting an example for others to follow. Sri Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji urged everyone to understand and adopt Swamiji’s ideals in their own lives.

Hassan-based entrepreneur Vijay Kumar spoke on Swamiji’s global recognition, rooted in his dedication to education, spirituality, and social service. He praised Swamiji for initiating unique projects that raised awareness, bridged social inequalities, and fostered unity among people. Through these efforts, Swamiji not only empowered society but also instilled respect, harmony, and a collective sense of responsibility among all citizens.

The ceremony celebrated Swamiji’s enduring legacy, inspiring attendees to continue his work in education, social service, environmental conservation, and spiritual guidance.