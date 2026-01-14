HC denies bail to B’deshi accused of human trafficking

BENGALURU

The High Court refused to grant bail to a Bangladeshi national who was arrested on charges of human trafficking after traveling to Bangladesh five times using a passport obtained by submitting a fake Aadhaar card.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices HP Sandesh and Venkatesh Naik, who were hearing a criminal appeal filed by Amol Chandra Das alias Sujeeb, a Bangladeshi national currently residing in Assam, challenging the order of the NIA special court dismissing his bail application.

Also, the criminal appeal petitioner is a citizen of Bangladesh and according to the records, it will be revealed that he had prepared documents regarding Aadhaar card on the same day in Karnataka and Assam. Also, if the Aadhaar card is checked, it will be revealed that he had obtained Aadhaar card with a photo added to the card and Aadhaar card and passport and had travelled to Bangladesh five times using the same documents. The bench, stating that it can consider the argument of the government counsel that if such an accused is granted bail, there is a possibility of him escaping without facing the judicial process, dismissed the petition.

During the hearing, the NIA counsel submitted that the Aadhaar card submitted by the accused was fake and dated December 18, 2017. On the same date, another Aadhaar card was created in his name, one with an address in Bengaluru and the other with an address in Assam. They brought to the notice of the bench that an Aadhaar card cannot be issued in both Karnataka and Assam on the same day. Also, the investigation revealed that there was no signature of any registered doctor on the birth certificate submitted by him. The accused has travelled to Bangladesh five times. This proves that he is a citizen of Bangladesh and has connections with that country and his role in the human trafficking case. If the accused is granted bail, there is a possibility of him escaping the judicial process. Therefore, they requested that the application be dismissed.