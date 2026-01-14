Mother caught taking mobile phone to visit son in jail

BENGALURU

An incident has occurred where a mother who had come to visit her son was caught by the officials of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for keeping her mobile phone in her private area.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station against the mother of the accused Bharath, who had come to see her son in jail, based on a complaint filed by jail officer Paramesh. Police sources said that the mobile phone was found when the woman, who had come with a visitor’s pass, was checked.

KSISF and staff were deployed on general duty to check the public coming for the interview of prisoners in Inspection Section-1 (General Interview Section) located on the left outside the main gate of the prison and the items they bring. On January 2 at 12.10 pm, when a woman came to talk to the undertrial prisoner Bharath after obtaining a visitor pass for the general interview, a mobile phone was found in his private part, the complaint said. The police said that the woman has been taken into custody and questioned in this regard.

Special operations were carried out in various jails in the state after senior IPS officer Alok Kumar recently took charge as the DGP of the Prisons and Corrections Department.