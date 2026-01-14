Cultural Initiative Advances Construction of Salasar Balaji Temple

BENGALURU

The Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti is advancing the construction of the Shri Salasar Balaji (Hanuman) Temple in Bengaluru, a shrine envisioned as a spiritual bridge between Ayodhya and Kishkindha, two sacred geographies central to the Ramayana. A cultural fundraising initiative held on Sunday at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Kanakapura Road, marked a key milestone in this journey.

The event forms part of a multi-city outreach programme supporting the construction of the temple at Ranka Colony, Bannerghatta Road.

The temple is devoted to Shri Salasar Balaji, a revered manifestation of Lord Hanuman, uniquely depicted with a beard and moustache, a form rarely represented in South India. Rooted in the spiritual lineage of Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, the temple seeks to extend this distinct tradition of devotion to the southern region.

Pramod Murarka, President of Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti, said, the construction of this temple is a collective expression of faith and service. We invite devotees to participate through devotion, time, and contributions to help bring this spiritual mission to completion.

Sanjay Shah, Chairperson of the Temple Construction Committee, added, the work is progressing with dedication and care. With continued support, the temple will stand as a centre of devotion and spiritual inspiration for generations.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj said, through Chakravyuh, we are contributing to a cause that carries enduring cultural and spiritual significance. It is art in service of a larger dharmic vision.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the play, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, Karnataka is home to around 1.8 lakh temples, with approximately 34,000 under the state government. Among the most famous are Kukke Subramanya, which attracts nearly 1 crore devotees, and the Renuka Yellamma Temple in Belaghavigaum. Just as these temples are renowned, I hope Shri Salasar Balaji Temple becomes equally popular and successful. The construction of Shri Salasar Balaji Temple is currently underway in BTM Layout and today, a beautiful drama titled Chakravyuha is being performed to raise funds for it. I hope the drama is a great success and that the temple construction is completed soon.