City records 38,000 drink and drive violations in 2025

The city saw 38,919 drunk driving cases in 2025, a 62 percent rise from 2024. East Bengaluru led with hotspots like Jeevan Bima Nagar and Bellandur. Police plan stricter licence suspensions in 2026, targeting repeat offenders with tougher penalties.

Bengaluru witnessed a sharp surge in drunk driving cases in 2025, with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booking 38,919 offenders. This marks a 62 percent jump from 2024, when 24,000 cases were registered. The numbers had dipped to 6,993 in 2023 after the introduction of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which emphasized contactless fines. However, enforcement priorities shifted again as accident data revealed a worrying rise in alcohol-related fatalities.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy explained that stricter checks were introduced after accident trends highlighted the severity of drunk driving. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West, Traffic) A Anoop Shetty added that a December 2025 crackdown alone accounted for over 6,000 cases.

Officials attribute Jeevan Bima Nagar’s numbers to the concentration of pubs along Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and traffic flow from Koramangala toward the east. Bellandur, meanwhile, sees weekend spikes, often involving tech professionals.

Despite the high number of challans, licence suspension rates remained below 15% in 2025. Many offenders avoided penalties by refusing to hand over their original licences, instead showing digital copies. To address this loophole, BTP and the Transport Department have agreed to enforce suspensions using photocopies or digital licences.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is upgrading the Saarathi system to reflect suspended licences in real time. This will allow officers to verify licence status instantly and take action against repeat offenders.

Police officials emphasized that checkpoints are placed tactically to avoid harassment while targeting hotspots. Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that enforcement will intensify in 2026, with repeat offenders facing stricter penalties.

With East Bengaluru emerging as the epicenter of violations, authorities are preparing for tougher measures to curb drunk driving and enhance road safety across the city.